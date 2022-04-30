This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Saturday, SEMI President and CEO Ajit Manocha met IESA leaders Vivek Tyagi the Chairman, and K Krishna Moorthy, the CEO and President of IESA in New Delhi and Bangalore to explore collaboration opportunities for promoting the semiconductor and electronics industry.
Amidst Semicon India 2022, SEMI and IESA discuss the potential for the electronics and semiconductor industry in the country. The Semicon India commenced on April 29 and will continue till May 1.
On Saturday, SEMI President and CEO Ajit Manocha met India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) leaders Vivek Tyagi the Chairman, and K Krishna Moorthy, the CEO and President of IESA in New Delhi and Bangalore to explore collaboration opportunities for promoting the semiconductor and electronics industry.
Amidst the program, the Ministry of Electronics & IT also announced a Scheme for the Promotion of Semiconductor Eco-System in India with a massive outlay of ₹76,000 crore.
SEMI and IESA aim to catalyze the industry in India and support investors by ensuring that the benefits of the semiconductor and other schemes under the National Policy on Electronics are delivered to them and targets achieved.
The duo has agreed to foster collaboration and identify potential opportunities in the upcoming semiconductor and microelectronics sector in the country and work to realize the potential.
Headquartered in California, USA, the SEMI is the leading global industry association comprising companies involved in the semiconductor, electronics design, and manufacturing supply chain connecting a vast global community from the electronics domain serving more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide.
Meanwhile, IESA is the premier trade body committed to the development of a vibrant Indian Semiconductor and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem and evangelizing the dream of establishing “Brand India" that is recognized worldwide as a go-to destination for electronic products.
Also, IESA acts as a trusted knowledge partner to the Central and State Governments helping device policies and incentives for the ESDM industry to help attract investments into India.
