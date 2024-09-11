SEMICON India 2024: Traffic restrictions for Greater Noida ahead of PM Modi’s visit

As Greater Noida prepares to host SEMICON India 2024, the Noida Traffic Police have released a traffic advisory to manage the anticipated disruptions. The high-profile event, which kicks off on September 11, 2024, at the India Expo Mart, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10:30 am.
The three-day conference is expected to draw global semiconductor leaders, with more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers in attendance.
In anticipation of significant VVIP movement and traffic congestion, police will redirect traffic on several routes in the area. The advisory outlined key diversions to ensure smooth travel.
SEMICON India 2024, held in conjunction with Southeast Asia’s largest electronics fairs, electronica India and Productronica India, aims to enhance the semiconductor sector.
The event, organised by SEMI, Messe Muenchen India, and ELCINA, will feature discussions on India’s semiconductor strategy and policy.
