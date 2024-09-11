SEMICON India 2024: Traffic restrictions for Greater Noida ahead of PM Modi’s visit

As Greater Noida prepares to host SEMICON India 2024, the Noida Traffic Police have released a traffic advisory to manage the anticipated disruptions. The high-profile event, which kicks off on September 11, 2024, at the India Expo Mart, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10:30 am.

The three-day conference is expected to draw global semiconductor leaders, with more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers in attendance.

In anticipation of significant VVIP movement and traffic congestion, police will redirect traffic on several routes in the area. The advisory outlined key diversions to ensure smooth travel.

Chilla Red Light to Greater Noida: Traffic will be diverted at the Sector 14A flyover towards the Sector 15 roundabout.

DND Flyway to Greater Noida: Vehicles will be rerouted at Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 16.

Kalindi Kunj Border to Greater Noida: Traffic will be diverted at Sector 37.

Sector 37 to Greater Noida: Traffic will be redirected at the Sector 44 roundabout to the double service road.

Noida to Jewar Toll: Vehicles from Agra to Noida will be diverted after the Jewar Toll towards the Sobata underpass.

Pari Chowk to Greater Noida West: Traffic will be directed to the Surajpur route.

Surajpur to Sector 130: Vehicles will be rerouted to Sector 130.

P-3 Roundabout to Greater Noida West: Traffic will be redirected at the P-3 roundabout towards Swarn Nagari.

Hindon Cut to Sector 151: Traffic will be diverted at Sector 151 to the double service road.

Greater Noida to Noida via Expressway: Traffic will be redirected at the Char Murti roundabout towards Sector 94.

Film City Flyover to DND Flyway: Vehicles will be diverted via the U-turn under the flyover.

Rajnigandha Chowk to DND Flyway: Traffic will be rerouted via DSC and Ashoka Nagar.

Sector 15 Roundabout: Traffic will be redirected towards Ashoka Nagar. SEMICON India 2024, held in conjunction with Southeast Asia’s largest electronics fairs, electronica India and Productronica India, aims to enhance the semiconductor sector.