The Indian smartphone market’s unprecedented surge after the first covid wave last year has come to a halt following supply constraints and a global chip shortage , with analysts expecting growth to be slow in the first quarter of next year too.

After four consecutive quarters of growth, smartphone shipments in India stood at 48 million units in the September quarter, registering a 12% fall from the 54.2 million units shipped in the same period a year ago, as per International Data Corp.’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

The market will register low single-digit growth as it exits calendar year 2021, it added.

According to IDC, the decline in shipments can be attributed to component shortages as well as an unusually high base in Q3CY20. Whereas this year’s post-lockdown demand was addressed by July, the same period during CY20 witnessed pent-up demand after covid-induced lockdowns.

Compared to Q3CY19, Q3CY21 grew by 3% as channels stocked up for the Diwali quarter amid the supply shortages, the IDC report noted.

“The first nine months of the year (January to September) already shipped 120 million units, with H121 clocking 42% year-on-year growth. Due to supply challenges, 4Q21 is expected to see a decline, resulting in annual shipments below 160 million units in 2021," said Navkendar Singh, research director, client devices at IDC.

“The first half of 2022 will remain challenging, with some easing out expected in the latter half of 2022. Vendors/channels will keep an eye on the over-stocking situation in case demand stays limited due to price hikes by suppliers and vendors," he added.

