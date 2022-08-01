The Supreme Court will hear the fresh plea of Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Monday, that is, today, seeking a stay on the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on Eknath Shinde group's claim for recognition as 'real' Shiv Sena.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction, that the ongoing proceedings before the poll panel needed to be stayed as it would impact the hearing in the case.

The top court said it would tag the fresh plea and hear it together with pending ones on August 1.

Recently, the Election Commission asked Uddhav Thackeray and incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they alone enjoy respective majority support in the Shiv Sena party.

The poll panel has asked both the factions to file their replies by 1 pm on August 8, in support of their claims on the election symbol “bow and arrow".

The Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena last week had written to the Commission seeking allocation of the party's 'bow and arrow' election symbol to it, citing the recognition granted to them in the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly.

The top court on July 20 had directed the Maharashtra Speaker to maintain status quo and not decide on any disqualification applications and it would hear the matter next on 1 August the pleas relating to Maharashtra political crisis.

It had also said that the issues in petitions may require reference to a 5-judge bench and also told the Legislative Assembly secretary to keep all records in safe custody.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing Uddhav Thackeray's camp told the apex court that every elected government in this country can be toppled if this case can be accepted. "Democracy is in danger if state governments can be toppled despite the bar under the 10th schedule," Sibal said.

Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on June 30 with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With PTI inputs)