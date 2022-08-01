Sena poll symbol row: SC to hear team Thackeray’s plea today2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 07:13 AM IST
Shiv Sena poll symbol: The Supreme Court had said it would tag the fresh plea and hear it together with pending ones on August 1.
The Supreme Court will hear the fresh plea of Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Monday, that is, today, seeking a stay on the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on Eknath Shinde group's claim for recognition as 'real' Shiv Sena.