Sena vs Sena, 2 other cases live streamed in Supreme Court today

A total of three cases which have been live telecasted so far include Shiv Sena bs Shiv Sena case (Maharashtra political crisis), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota case, and case related to the validity of the All India Bar Examination.
In a historic move, the Supreme Court of India began live streaming its proceedings of all constitution bench hearings from today, September 27, in a bid to enhance transparency and accessibility in its functioning, , exactly four years after a path-breaking verdict in this regard was delivered in 2018.
The top court in 2018 the then CJI Dipak Misra-led three-judge bench had agreed to start a live telecast of proceedings in a phased manner.
Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena case, while Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul are hearing the EWS quota case, and the matter related to the validity of the All India Bar Examination respectively.
On Tuesday last week, a unanimous decision was taken by the 30 judges of the apex court in the full court meeting headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit held to implement an apex court verdict of 2018 in the Swapnil Tripathi case.
Currently, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has been hearing a number of cases including the religious practice of ex-communication in the Dawoodi Bohra community, Centre's petition on additional compensation for victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy among others.
The proceedings can be accessed at webcast.gov.in/scindia/, said an official.
Earlier in the day, a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said the top court will soon have its own “platform" to live-stream its proceedings instead of having to use the YouTube.