Sena vs Sena Dusshera rally in Mumbai today! Check traffic advisory amid Dussehra, Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti clamour

Two factions of the Shiv Sena are set for a Dussehra showdown in Mumbai today, October 2. The high-stakes political face-off will see Eknath Shinde-led faction organise its rally at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, scheduled for 6:00 pm. Continuing the tradition that first began with Sena founder Bal Thackeray in 1966. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Dadar West, from 5:00 PM onwards.

According to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the event will include an appeal for donations for farmers and flood-affected families. This marks one of the last public mobilisations ahead of the upcoming local body (especially BMC) elections. As per Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, concerning issues about government's handling of inflation, unemployment and flood relief will be addressed.

Traffic disruption This implies that traffic movement will be disrupted around NESCO Exhibition Centre and Shivaji Park. Commuters must avoid taking the routes leading to rally hotspots. According to officials, security in Mumbai has been beefed up as police deployed over 16,500 constables and nearly 2,900 officers along with the personnel of various special units across the city, PTI reported.

These enhanced security measures come on the heels of Dussehra rallies of political parties and goddess Durga idol immersion processions on October 2. With Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti coinciding, security has been increased across the city.

"In view of these political rallies and the Durga idol immersion processions, the police have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident," PTI quoted an official as saying on Wednesday. He added, “Seven Additional Commissioners of Police, 26 Deputy Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners, 2,890 officers and 16,552 constables have been deployed.”

The Mumbai traffic police made arrangements about traffic regulation and has changed routes considering the rallies and processions. To monitor the situation, Combat and Riot Control and Home Guards are also on the ground. In addition to this, platoons of the State Reserve Police (SRP), units of the Quick Response Team (QRT), the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS)and dog squads have been deployed.

Temporary traffic restrictions will remain effective between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM today. Check routes to take and avoid amid Dussehra and Vijaydashmi festivities.

According to the advisory dated October 1, entry of vehicles will be restricted on the following routes

1. From Lte Mrinaltai Gore Junction to NESCO Gap.

2. Right turn for vehicles heading to NESCO Gap from Ram Mandir via Late Mrinaltai Gore Flyover will not be permitted.

3. Vehicular movement will be restricted on routes heading to the NESCO Service Road from Hub Mall towards NESCO / Jaycoach Junction.