Sena vs Sena: EC decision prompts 2,000 cr deal charge, rebuttals - 10 points

The Election Commission's decision to allocate the Shiv Sena symbol and name to the ‘rebel’ faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sparked off a war of words. Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Sanjay Raut claims that a "deal of ₹2000 crore" has taken place so far to "purchase" the party's identifying markers - prompting a sharp rebuttal from the Shinde camp and the allied BJP. Meanwhile the Maha Vikas Aghadi members have distanced themselves from the situation, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar insisting that ‘there can be no discussion’ once the EC had made a decision.

Here's all you need to know about the situation:

1. The Election Commission passed an unanimous order on the six-month-old petition filed by Shinde this week, allotting the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

2. The Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Election Commission of haste and said the decision shows "it works as BJP agent". This faction will continue to use the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the 'flaming torch' poll symbol allocated last year.

3. “The EC's decision is a deal. I have reliable information that there has been a deal of ₹2000 crore to get the Shiv Sena name and its symbol. This is a preliminary figure and is 100 per cent true," alleged Sanjay Raut.

4. The BJP and Shinde faction leaders have dismissed the claim. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar dubbed it a baseless claim to malign independent institutions like the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India.

"Is Sanjay Raut a cashier?" jibed Legislator Sada Sarvankar from the Shinde camp.

#WATCH | The party, the leader & the dishonest group that bids ₹50 cr for MLAs, ₹100 cr for MPs & ₹50 lahks to 1 cr to buy our councillors. How much it would bid to take our name & symbol, you decide? My info is ₹2,000 Crores: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader pic.twitter.com/QZBPnwtn7A — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

5. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien took a swipe at the Election Commission calling it ‘extremely compromised (EC)’ and insisted that ‘constitutional bodies have to earn their respect’.

6. The Aam Aadmi Party has also criticised the decision, saying it was an extension of the BJP's "Operation Lotus".

7. Home Minister Amit Shah has welcomed the decision. “Yesterday the Election Commission made 'doodh ka doodh, aur paani ka paani' (established the difference between truth and lie yesterday). The formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant yesterday. Shinde ji got bow and arrow symbol and the party name Shiv Sena," he said during an event in Pune.

8. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stated that the EC decision would not have any major impact. He urged the Uddhav Thackeray faction to “accept it and take a new symbol".

9. Meanwhile, the camp led by the former CM has said they will move the Supreme Court. "We will surely go to the Supreme Court against this EC order. We are sure that the SC will set aside this order," Thackeray said, calling the poll panel's decision a "murder of democracy".

10. The Supreme Court on Friday declined to refer pleas related to the June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis. The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said a hearing on merits of the case will be held next week on Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)