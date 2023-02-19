Sena vs Sena: EC decision prompts 2,000 cr deal charge, rebuttals - 10 points

The Election Commission's decision to allocate the Shiv Sena symbol and name to the ‘rebel’ faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sparked off a war of words. Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Sanjay Raut claims that a "deal of ₹2000 crore" has taken place so far to "purchase" the party's identifying markers - prompting a sharp rebuttal from the Shinde camp and the allied BJP. Meanwhile the Maha Vikas Aghadi members have distanced themselves from the situation, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar insisting that ‘there can be no discussion’ once the EC had made a decision.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}