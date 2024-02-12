Sena vs Sena: SC defers Thackeray faction's plea challenging Maharashtra Speaker’s order
The plea of the Thackeray faction was listed for hearing on Monday but the matter could not be taken up during the day due to paucity of time.
The Supreme Court said on Monday it will list the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the "real political party" after the outfit's split in June 2022.