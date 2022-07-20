Senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing Uddhav Thackeray's camp told the apex court that every elected government in this country can be toppled if this case can be accepted.
Democracy is in danger if state governments can be toppled despite the bar under the 10th schedule, Sibal said.
The Supreme Court on 20 July directed the Maharashtra Speaker to maintain status quo and not decide on any disqualification applications.
SC to hear the matter next on 1 August the pleas relating to Maharashtra political crisis.
SC also says the issues in petitions may require reference to a 5-judge bench.
The SC also tells the Legislative Assembly secretary to keep all records in safe custody.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was hearing the petitions filed by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing Uddhav Thackeray's camp told the apex court that every elected government in this country can be toppled if this case can be accepted. "Democracy is in danger if state governments can be toppled despite the bar under the 10th schedule," Sibal said.
He also that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should not have sworn-in the new government when the apex court was seized of the matter.
"Speaker recognising a whip other than the official whip nominated by the party is malafide," Sibal told the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.
He also told the bench every elected govt in this country can be toppled if this case can be accepted.
"Every elected govt in this country can be toppled if this case can be accepted. Democracy is in danger if state govts can be toppled despite the bar under the 10th schedule," he said.
Sr advocate Harish Salve for Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde said that they seek time to file a reply on pleas filed by the Thackeray camp & also asked to post the hearing next week.
“Some of the issues, I strongly feel, may require a larger bench. A larger bench can hear the case," CJI NV Ramana said.
Salve told SC that in a democracy people may gang up and tell PM that sorry you can't continue.
Salve also argued that, "If large number of people in party feel that another man should lead, what is wrong in that. If leader gathers strength within party & stays in it to question leader without leaving, it is not defection. In democracy people may gang up & tell PM that sorry you can't continue
The CJI-led bench on July 11 had granted interim relief to the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs by asking Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to proceed with the plea seeking their disqualification as sought by the Shinde group on the grounds of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker.
The CJI-led bench on July 11 had granted interim relief to the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs by asking Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to proceed with the plea seeking their disqualification as sought by the Shinde group on the grounds of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker.