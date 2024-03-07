Hello User
Sena Vs Sena: SC lists Thackeray faction's disqualification plea for hearing on April 8

Sena Vs Sena: SC lists Thackeray faction's disqualification plea for hearing on April 8

Livemint , Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Supreme Court on Thursday listed the hearing of the petition filed by Shiv Sena- Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the Maharashtra Speaker's refusal to disqualify MLAs of Eknath Shinde group on April 8, 2024

Sena Vs Sena: The SC also directed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction to respond to Uddhav Thackeray group’s plea on or before April 1

The Supreme Court on Thursday listed the hearing of the petition filed by Shiv Sena- Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the Maharashtra Speaker's refusal to disqualify MLAs of Eknath Shinde group on April 8, 2024, news agency ANI reported.

The apex court summoned the original records about the disqualification plea of the Uddhav Thackeray group from the office of the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.

The SC also directed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction to respond to Uddhav Thackeray group’s plea on or before April 1.

