Supreme Court issues notice to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Uddhav Thackeray faction's petition
Thackeray faction also challenged the order of Maharashtra Speaker to recognise the Eknath Shinde faction as the 'real Shiv Sena' after its split in June 2022.
The Supreme Court on January 22 issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his group on a petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena. The petition is challenging the order of Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the dismissal of disqualification pleas against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction MLAs.