Send Anand Mohan Singh back to jail: Murdered IAS officer's wife appeals to President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:56 AM IST
The widow of slain District Magistrate G Krishnaiah, murdered by gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send him back to jail.
The widow and the daughter of G Krishnaiah, a former district magistrate of Gopalganj who was killed by gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh in 1994, have appealed to the President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and send Singh back to jail after he was released from Bihar's Saharsa jail on April 27.
