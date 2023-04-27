The widow and the daughter of G Krishnaiah, a former district magistrate of Gopalganj who was killed by gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh in 1994, have appealed to the President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and send Singh back to jail after he was released from Bihar's Saharsa jail on April 27.

The Bihar government amended its prison rules to allow the release of 27 convicts, including Singh. Uma Devi, the widow of Krishnaiah, called the decision to release him "wrong" and urged for his return to jail. Padma, the daughter of the deceased IAS officer, asked Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, to reconsider the decision. She added that the family would appeal against the government's decision.

"The public will protest against the release of Anand Mohan, demanding to send him back to jail. Releasing him is a wrong decision. CM should not encourage these types of things. If he contests elections in the future, the public should boycott him. I appeal to send him back to jail," she said.

Singh, who was earlier on a 15-day parole to attend his son's engagement ceremony, was serving a life sentence for the murder of G Krishnaiah. After his parole period ended, he returned to Saharsa jail on 26 April. His release has been met with backlash from the opposition in the state. Supporters of Singh welcomed his release.

G Krishnaiah was lynched by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan Singh in Muzaffarpur on 5 December 1994. Singh was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007, and the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court a year later.

He then challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court, but no relief has been granted yet, and he remained in Saharsa jail since 2007. Singh's wife, Lovely Anand, has also been a Lok Sabha MP while their son, Chetan Anand, is an RJD MLA from Bihar's Sheohar.

Devi called for the boycott of Singh if he contests elections in the future. Padma, the daughter of the deceased IAS officer, asked the state government to reconsider its decision and urged Nitish Kumar to give it a second thought. They both said that the decision was unfair to not only their family but also the whole nation.

