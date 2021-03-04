OPEN APP
NOIDA : The Noida Police has invited suggestions from residents on boosting women safety and empowerment, with the one giving the best propositions standing a chance to become assistant commissioner of police for a day, officials said on Thursday.

Though both men and women can send their suggestions under this initiative, the opportunity of becoming assistant commissioner of police (ACP) will be only open to women, they said.

Planned in view of International Women's Day on March 8, under the initiative, "the top three winners will be given cash prizes of 5,000, 3,000 and 2,000, respectively, and the woman with the best entry gets the chance to serve as ACP (women safety) for a day," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

"Not just women, any person in Gautam Buddh Nagar district can recommend practical ideas that can be implemented in the district to boost women safety and women empowerment," she said.

The entries can be e-mailed to "dcp-polws.gb@up.gov.in" or sent on the Whatsapp number 9870395200 till March 7, according to officials.

Those sending suggestions should clearly mention their name, address and telephone number in their e-mails or Whatsapp messages, the officials said.

