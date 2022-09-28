Senior Advocate R Venkatramani appointed as the next Attorney General of India

Senior Advocate R Venkatramani appointed as the next Attorney General of India2 min read . 10:00 PM IST
- The development comes as current Attorney general for India, K K Venugopal's term will end on 30 September.
The Government of India, Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday annunced the appointment of senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years.
After Mukul Rohatgi declined the offer on 25 September, Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General for India.
“The President is pleased to F. No. J-11011/1/2022-Judicial: appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office." the official notice read.
The development comes as current Attorney general for India, K K Venugopal's, 91, term will end on 30 September. He had been unwilling to continue in the post due to "personal reasons". However, he acceded to a request from the government for continuing till September 30, Union law ministry officials had said earlier.
Mukul Rohatgi was the AG from June 2014 to June 2017. He was succeeded by Venugopal, who was appointed to the post in July 2017. The veteran lawyer has appeared in several high profile cases in the apex court as well as high courts across the country, including or the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the apex court which had heard a plea by Zakia Jafri pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Venugopal was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on 29 June.
When Venugopal's first term as the AG was to end in 2020, he had requested the government to relieve him of his responsibilities on account of his age.
He later accepted a fresh tenure of a year since the government was keen on him continuing, given the high-profile cases he was handling and his vast experience at the Bar.
The AG usually has a tenure of three years.
