Senior Advocate R Venkatramani appointed as the next Attorney General of India

Mukul Rohatgi was the AG from June 2014 to June 2017. He was succeeded by Venugopal, who was appointed to the post in July 2017. The veteran lawyer has appeared in several high profile cases in the apex court as well as high courts across the country, including or the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the apex court which had heard a plea by Zakia Jafri pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots.