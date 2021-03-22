Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi took his first Covid-19 shot on Monday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Appealing to people to come forward and take the vaccine, the veteran politician said, "it is absolutely safe."

The third phase of the vaccination drive was launched earlier this month which allowed people above 60 years and people above 45-years with co-morbidities to get vaccinated. The President, the Prime Minister of India, and several other ministers and political leaders have already taken their first doses of vaccine.

The total vaccination coverage in India has crossed the 4.5-crore mark.

More than 4.50 crore (4,50,65,998) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,33,597 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 77,86,205 HCWs (first dose), 48,81,954 HCWs (second dose), 80,95,711 FLWs (first dose) and 26,09,742 FLWs (second Dose), 37,21,455 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 1,79,70,931 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have also received the 1st Dose.

As on Day-65 of the vaccination drive, a total of 4,62,157 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 4,49,115 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,459 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 13,042 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine.

Joshi after taking the vaccine on Monday said on Twitter: Took my first dose of Covid Vaccine at AIIMS New Delhi, it is absolutely safe, I appeal to all eligible people to come forward!

I appeal all eligible people to come forward ! pic.twitter.com/4Z5t57NBTy — Murli Manohar Joshi (@drmmjoshibjp) March 22, 2021

At the beginning of this year, the drug controller of India had given emergency use authorisation to two Covid-19 vaccine candidates –Serum's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's indigenously manufactured Covaxin – ahead of the mega vaccination drive that kickstarted on 16 January, 2021.

