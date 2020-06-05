Senior Chinese, Indian diplomats hold talks ahead of military-level dialogue

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of talks between top military commanders of India and China to defuse tensions along their common border, the foreign ministries of the two countries held discussions on Friday and agreed to not let differences become disputes and to manage their differences properly.

The foreign ministry delegations were led by Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) on the Indian side and Wu Jianghao, Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement. These talks are the highest level diplomatic engagement between the two countries made known publically.

The meeting came hours ahead of rare discussions between top army commanders of India and China on Saturday at Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting (BPM) point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It comes in the wake of scuffles and physical fights between soldiers of the two sides at several points along the 3,488 kilometre LAC in Ladakh besides in north Sikkim.

“The two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations including the current developments. In this context they recalled the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, that peaceful, stable and balanced relations between India and China will be a positive factor for stability in the current global situation," the Indian foreign ministry statement said.

“Both sides also agreed that in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership, the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes," the statement said.

“The two sides also exchanged views on the challenge posed by the covid-19 pandemic and cooperation in various multilateral forums," the statement added.

It is unclear whether the agreement reached on Friday will lead to a breakthrough in the military commander level talks on Saturday. China had previously said that the situation on the border was "stable" and "controllable" but made no move to pull back troops that India had matched by quickly sending in reinforcements.

According to a person familiar with the development, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who heads the Indian army’s Leh based 14 Corps is set to sit down with his Chinese counterpart at 9 – 930 am on Saturday. The main issue on the agenda from the Indian side will be the “restoration of status quo ante" ie the pull back of Chinese troops amassed around Pangong Tso Lake and other parts of the LAC in Ladakh. The pullback of heavy vehicles including tanks besides artillery will also be sought, the person cited above said. India will also raise the issue of a build up of Chinese troops in Galwan valley, previously seen as undisputed and acknowledged as part of Indian territory by the Chinese side.

“These have been our demands from the very beginning in all the talks held so far," said the person adding that this had been put forth by the Indian side at meetings held at the level of brigade commanders and later at the level of major generals.

Lt Gen Singh will be accompanied by senior officers from the 14 Corps of Army, which looks after the Ladakh region.

The trigger for the face-off that completed a month on Friday was China’s opposition to India building a road around the Pangong Tso lake and another link road connecting the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley, which lies close to the LAC. India has been building border infrastructure in recent years, but is still behind China, which has motorable roads till LAC.

According to a second person familiar with the development, India is unlikely to accede to Chinese demand that New Delhi stop road construction activity which was “clearly happening on the Indian side."

