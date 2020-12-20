OPEN APP
An unidentified man offered to help him and took the card from him. (iStock)
Senior citizen's ATM card swapped in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, 2.46 lakh robbed

1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2020, 05:38 AM IST PTI

  • The 85-year-old victim had visited an ATM centre on December 4 to check account balance
  • An unidentified man offered to help him and took the card from him

Aurangabad: An unidentified man stole an ATM card of a senior citizen on the pretext of helping him and withdraw 2.46 lakh from his account in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Saturday.

The 85-year-old victim had visited an ATM centre on December 4 to check account balance, an official said.

An unidentified man offered to help him and took the card from him.

The victim also told him his ATM PIN but no account statement was printed by the machine, so he took back the card and returned home.

In the next ten days, 2.46 lakh were withdrawn from his account through card transactions. When he updated his passbook, he found that there was a balance of only 292.

Then he realized that the man had taken away his ATM card and given him another card.

Vedant Nagar Police have registered a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and further probe is on.

Police also issued an appeal to people that they should contact police station if they wanted help using ATM cards.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

