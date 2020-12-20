Aurangabad: An unidentified man stole an ATM card of a senior citizen on the pretext of helping him and withdraw ₹2.46 lakh from his account in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Saturday.

Aurangabad: An unidentified man stole an ATM card of a senior citizen on the pretext of helping him and withdraw ₹2.46 lakh from his account in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Saturday.

The 85-year-old victim had visited an ATM centre on December 4 to check account balance, an official said.

The 85-year-old victim had visited an ATM centre on December 4 to check account balance, an official said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

An unidentified man offered to help him and took the card from him.

The victim also told him his ATM PIN but no account statement was printed by the machine, so he took back the card and returned home.

In the next ten days, ₹2.46 lakh were withdrawn from his account through card transactions. When he updated his passbook, he found that there was a balance of only ₹292.

Then he realized that the man had taken away his ATM card and given him another card.

Vedant Nagar Police have registered a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and further probe is on.

Police also issued an appeal to people that they should contact police station if they wanted help using ATM cards.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.