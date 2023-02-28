Interest rates of small savings schemes are likely to reach near peak in March 2023

Vinit Khandare, CEO & Founder, MyFundBazaar said the March 2023 review will be a good time to assess the interest rate scenario. One factor which will matter the most will be the direction of retail inflation. Any spike in inflation would mean that the central bank will be under pressure to raise rates further. For the interest rate hike cycle to get over the recent reduction in retail inflation should remain below RBI’s upper tolerance level 6% during the next 3 months.