Senior citizens fixed deposit: These 10 banks offering highest interest rate on FDs2 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Senior citizens fixed deposit: Fixed deposits (FD) are considered to be a preferred investment tool for senior citizens. Mostly, all the top lenders give 50 basis points (bps) interest to senior citizens over and above those offered to the the general customers. After RBI's repo rate hike since May 2022, the banks have been on a spree to hike lending as well as deposit rates. So, the FD investors are happy to see the lucartive returns on their deposits. The good news is interest rates have been on an upward trajectory with the increase in repo rates. Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Citing sticky core inflation, the Reserve Bank on February 8 hiked the benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent. It was the sixth time the interest rate has been hiked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since May last year, taking the total quantum of increase to 250 basis points.
Here is a list of top banks that are offering higher interest rates on fixed deposits for senior citizens:
600 days (1 year, 7 months, 22 days) 8.50%
(Tenure : 35 months) 8.25%
(Tenure : 25 months) 8.00%
2 years < 30 months 8.01%
18 months 1 day- 3years (549 days to 3 years) 8.00%
Above 2 Years 1 Month to below 2 years 6 Months 8.25%
2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months 8.25%
2 years 9 Months to 3 years 3 months 8.25%
Above 3 years 3 months to below 61 month 8.00%
Above 1 Year 6 Months to 2 Years 8.51%
Above 2 years to 998 days 8.01%
999 Days 8.76%
453 to 459 days (15 months) 8.30%
460 to 724 days (15 months 1 day to less than 725 days) 8.30%
725 days 8.30%
18 months to less than 700 days 8.00%
700 days 8.00%
More than 700 days to less than 36 months 8.35%
36 months 8.35%
More than 36 months to 60 months 8.10%
More than 60 months to 120 months 8.10%
8.5% for 888 days
8.75% 80 weeks
