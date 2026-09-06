India plans greater participation of older people in workforce, dementia-inclusive communities

India's department of consumer affairs is working on a national framework for the country’s elderly population that seeks to promote their greater participation in the workforce, ensure good-quality care, support employees with caregiving responsibilities, and create dementia-inclusive communities, among other measures, according to two officials close to the matter.
The plan comes amid concerns over changing family structures and the growing prevalence of nuclear families, as India undergoes a rapid demographic transition. The number of people aged 60 years and above is projected to rise from 100 million in 2011 to 230 million by 2036, increasing their share of the population from 8.4% to 14.9%, according to federal policy think tank Niti Aayog.