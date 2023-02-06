Senior citizens to have flight travel option for this MP govt pilgrimage scheme
Senior citizens to also have flight travel option for pilgrimage under MP govt scheme: CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan \has said that senior citizens of the state will have the option to travel by flights on pilgrimage scheme from next month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×