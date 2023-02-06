Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan \has said that senior citizens of the state will have the option to travel by flights on pilgrimage scheme from next month.

"The birthplace of Sant Ravidas will also be included in this government pilgrimage scheme, known as Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana. We will also take senior citizens by flights for pilgrimage," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

He was speaking in Bhind on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas and to launch the Chambal division 'vikas yatra'.

'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana'

All eligible senior citizens above 60 years of age can visit any of the listed pilgrimage places on government expenses under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana'.

Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana, the senior citizens who are not income tax payers, are taken on pilgrimage. The pilgrimage is mostly covered by train, and the cost is borne by the state government. The scheme which was started in June 2012 was suspended for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it resumed again last year.