Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel dies due to Covid-19 complications

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday. Patel (71) was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19.

Earlier on Wednesday morning his son Faisal Patel confirmed that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

"...also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal tweeted.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

On Monday, Tarun Gogoi, senior Congress leader and the longest serving chief minister of Assam, passed away due to prolonged illness.













