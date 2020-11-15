Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting Covid-19

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting Covid-191 min read . 05:16 PM IST
'His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,' said Patel's son Faisal
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment, his family said on Sunday.
Patel, 71, had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he had contracted coronavirus.
In a tweet on Sunday, Ahmed Patel's son Faisal said, "On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment."
"His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery," he said.
Several Congress leaders wished a speedy recovery to Patel.
"Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted.
Many Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, several Union ministers had also been infected with the novel coronavirus earlier.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
