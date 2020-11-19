Senior Congress leader AK Antony and his wife test positive for Covid-19

Former Union Defence Minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony and his wife Elizabeth Antony have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

AK Antony's son Anil K Antony shared the news through social media. The duo is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi

"My dad AK Antony and mom Elizabeth Antony, both of them have tested positive for COVID19 and have been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. Their conditions are stable. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers," Anil tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Pilot, an MLA from Rajasthan's Tonk wished a speedy recovery to the couple.

राज्यसभा सांसद एवं वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता श्री ए.के. एंटनी जी और उनकी पत्नी के कोरोना संक्रमित होने के समाचार प्राप्त हुए हैं। मैं ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 19, 2020

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was recently admitted to hospital a few weeks after he tested Covid-19 positive on October 1.

Many Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, several Union ministers had also been infected with the novel coronavirus earlier.

