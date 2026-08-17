Senior IAS officer Anurag Jain takes over as NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi: Federal think tank NITI Aayog saw a new CEO take charge on Monday — Anurag Jain, former secretary to the ministry of road transport and highways, and former chief secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Jain had previously (September 2021-April 2023) held the position of secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), under the Union ministry of commerce and industry.

A 1989-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Jain succeeds B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, whose tenure ended in February. Jain’s name was announced as Subrahmanyam’s successor on 25 July.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Anurag Jain and what role has he taken on? ⌵ Anurag Jain is a senior IAS officer who has been appointed as the CEO of NITI Aayog, succeeding former CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam. 2 What experience does Anurag Jain bring to his position as NITI Aayog CEO? ⌵ Jain has nearly four decades of experience in public administration and policymaking, including previous roles as secretary in various government departments and chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh. 3 What impact is Anurag Jain's appointment expected to have on NITI Aayog? ⌵ His appointment is anticipated to enhance coordination between the Centre and states, and support government's development priorities. 4 What is the significance of NITI Aayog's reconstitution in April 2023? ⌵ The reconstitution aims to refresh the think tank's leadership and operational strategies to better address national development objectives. 5 What are the key functions of NITI Aayog as a policy think tank? ⌵ NITI Aayog formulates long-term strategies, policies, and offers technical advice to the government, fostering cooperative federalism among states.

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Jain’s tenure as Madhya Pradesh chief secretary was scheduled to end on 31 August. The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) approved his appointment for a two-year term, effective from the date he assumes charge.

Jain’s appointment is expected to strengthen coordination between the Centre and states, and support the government’s development priorities.

Welcoming Jain On Monday, NITI Aayog posted on its ‘X’ handle: “NITI Aayog welcomes Shri Anurag Jain as the new Chief Executive Officer. Senior IAS officer Nidhi Chhibber, Director General of the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, had been serving as interim CEO after Subrahmanyam demitted office. Shri Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, brings with him nearly four decades of experience in public administration and policymaking.”

An IIT-Kharagpur alumnus with a B.Tech (Honours) in Electrical Engineering, Jain earned a Master’s degree in public administration from the Maxwell School in the US.

The Centre reconstituted NITI Aayog in April this year. Ashok Kumar Lahiri, former chief economic advisor and a member of the 15th finance commission, was appointed as vice-chairman, replacing Suman K. Bery.

Others appointed Other full-time members who were appointed included noted economist K.V. Raju; AIIMS director M. Srinivas; Abhay Karandikar, secretary, department of science and technology; and Gobardhan Das, director of the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Bhopal.

Constituted through a resolution of the Union cabinet on 1 January 2015, NITI Aayog serves as the government’s apex policy think tank, mandated to provide directional and policy inputs.

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