Rajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as new DPIIT secretary

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday assumed the charge of secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

Singh has replaced Anurag Jain, who was appointed secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Prior to this, Singh was secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

“Singh is an Indian Administrative Service officer of 1989 Batch from Kerala cadre. He has held many important positions in the Union Government as Commissioner - DDA, Joint Secretary - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Joint Secretary - Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare and Chief Vigilance Officer – Food Corporation of India," the ministry said.

The Centre on Thursday issued reshuffled several high-level officials across ministries and departments.

As per the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Alka Upadhyaya, secretary, MoRTH, has been appointed as Secretary Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, while Vidyavanthi V who was director general of Archaeological Survey of India was appointed officer on special duty, Ministry of Tourism.

Saurabh Garg, chief executive officer, Unique Identification Authority of India, was appointed as secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, in place of Punjab-cadre officer Anjali Bhawra, upon her appointment as secretary, National Commission for Minorities, Ministry of Minority Affairs.