Rajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as new DPIIT secretary

Rajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as new DPIIT secretary1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Singh is an Indian Administrative Service officer of 1989 Batch from Kerala cadre. He has held many important positions in the Union Government as Commissioner - DDA, Joint Secretary - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Joint Secretary - Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare and Chief Vigilance Officer – Food Corporation of India
New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday assumed the charge of secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.
