Senior Journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee HK Dua passes away at 88

New Delhi: Senior journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee HK Dua passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 88, his family said, according to The Tribune.

He had been admitted to a private hospital three weeks ago and had been unwell. His cremation will be held at 12 noon on March 5 at the Lodhi Road Crematorium.

Advertisement

Dua was the former Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune and served as media adviser to former Prime Ministers HD Deve Gowda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also represented India as Ambassador to Denmark.

He led The Tribune from 2003 to 2009 and was credited with enhancing the newspaper's national standing and editorial credibility. Over a distinguished career spanning several decades, Dua held senior editorial positions at The Indian Express, The Times of India and Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Flight Status LIVE: 31 flights cancelled at Trichy Airport

In 2009, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, where he participated in debates on media freedom and public policy. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2008 in recognition of his contributions to journalism.

Congress MP Manish Tewari expressed grief over Dua's demise, recalling him as “an editor when being an editor still mattered.”

Advertisement

In a post on X, Tewari said Dua stood by his convictions, refused to compromise editorial independence, and never sought favour from political leaders or media proprietors. He described him as a warm and unpretentious individual who spoke his mind with clarity and integrity.

"Sad to learn about the passing away of Sh HK Dua. He was an editor when being an editor still mattered. Editor in Chief of Times of India, Hindustan Times, Indian Express & The Tribune he chose to live by his convictions rather than become a lackey of the owners and kowtow to Politician's for advertisement's. Media Adviser to Prime Minister Late Sh. Atal Behari Vajpayee, Indian Ambassador to Denmark & nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Prime Minister Late Dr. Manmohan Singh. A very warm human being and totally unpretentious he knew how to call a spade a spade," Tewari wrote on 'X'. (ANI)

Advertisement