Senior officers of armed forces meet over theaterisation issue

The process of creating the new threatre commands is being led by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. But internal differences over the structure and scope of the theatre commands have come out in public with Rawat terming the Indian Air Force as a support arm of the Indian military in a television interview. This description was opposed by the Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria who said that airpower had a much bigger role to play than just a supporting role.

