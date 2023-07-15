Senior official of Air India assaulted onboard Sydney-New Delhi flight. Details here2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 10:02 PM IST
The scuffle onboard Air India flight erupted over the basic rules onboard aircraft and the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was informed about the incident
A senior management official of Air India was assaulted by an unruly passenger onboard a Sydney-New Delhi flight on 9 July. The news publication Hindustan Times informed in an exclusive report that the scuffle erupted over the basic rules onboard aircraft and the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was informed about the incident.
