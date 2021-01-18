Senior railway official nabbed for taking ₹1 crore bribe

Senior railway official nabbed for taking ₹1 crore bribe1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 12:02 PM IST
1985-batch Indian Railways Service of Engineer officer was arrested from Maligaon in Assam's Guwahati. Two others were apprehended from Uttarakhand's Dehradun
The CBI arrested the chief administrative officer (construction) of the Northeast Frontier Railways on Sunday for allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹one crore for granting favours in awarding lucrative contracts to a private company, officials said.
Mahender Singh Chauhan, 1985-batch Indian Railways Service of Engineer (IRSE) officer, was nabbed from Maligaon in Assam's Guwahati, while two others -- Bhupendra Rawat, an employee of accused company ABCI Infrastructures Private Limited, and Indra Singh -- were apprehended from Uttarakhand's Dehradun, where the bribe amount was allegedly being delivered on Chauhan's instructions, they said.
UK steps up mass vaccination drive, 140 people inoculated per minute on average, says minister1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
WhatsApp privacy concerns to be discussed in Parliamentary panel's meeting with FB, Twitter officials1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
Covid vaccination: 50% turnout in 2 days, experts say pace to pick up next week2 min read . 01:07 PM IST
IIT-Goa campus: 4-member panel to decide new site, says CM Pramod Sawant2 min read . 12:57 PM IST
Also Read | Churn in India’s internet economy
Besides the arrested accused and the company, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked railway officials Hem Chand Borah (deputy chief engineer), Laxmi Kant Verma (assistant executive engineer) and director of ABCI Infrastructures Private Limited Pawan Baid.
It is alleged that Chauhan (58) had demanded the bribe to show favours to the accused company in awarding contracts for various projects in the Northeast Frontier Railways, the officials said.
"The contractors were allegedly being facilitated in awarding the contracts, processing of subsequent bills, release of payments etc. by the public functionaries in lieu of illegal gratifications," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.
The agency has alleged that Baid, the director of the private company, was in contact with Chauhan in connection with various ongoing projects in the Northeast Frontier region.
"It was also alleged that on his demand, the said Director, through his employee, got delivered bribe of ₹one crore to the relative (private person) of said CAO at his residence in Dehradun," the statement said.
CBI teams launched a widespread search operation at 21 locations in five states -- Delhi, Uttarakhand, Tripura, West Bengal and Assam -- it added.
The agency has recovered the bribe amount and other incriminating documents related to project contracts in the Northeast Frontier Railways, the statement said.
The searches led to the recovery of cash amounting to ₹54 lakh, it added.
An alleged bribe amount of ₹60 lakh, which was earlier paid to the said public servant, has also been recovered, it said. PTI ABS RC
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.