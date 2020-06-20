Subscribe
Home >News >India >Senior Tihar official tests Covid positive, Jail's total now 56
A security person stands guard at Tihar jail, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Senior Tihar official tests Covid positive, Jail's total now 56

1 min read . 07:46 AM IST Staff Writer

According to the jail officials, the officer was the Superintendent of Jail Number 4

A senior official of Tihar Central Jail - Asia's largest prison - tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Friday.

A senior official of Tihar Central Jail - Asia's largest prison - tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Friday.

According to the jail officials, the officer was the Superintendent of Jail Number 4. He had complained of fever on June 4 and was on leave since then before getting tested for Covid-19 on June 11.

According to the jail officials, the officer was the Superintendent of Jail Number 4. He had complained of fever on June 4 and was on leave since then before getting tested for Covid-19 on June 11.

The report, which came on June 13, showed he was positive. "He is currently fine and has recovered but will continue home quarantine till next Saturday (June 27)," Director General, Prisons, Sandeep Goyal said.

With this, a total of 56 persons - 37 staffers and 19 inmates - at the Tihar Central Jail have tested positive so far.

