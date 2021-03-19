Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the multicrore Saradha chit fund scam.

Mitra told ANI while leaving the ED office, "It is a routine thing. The Enforcement Directorate is an authorised agency. They called and I came. But giving two-three hours during the election time is very expensive."

"I tried my best to convince them that I will come whenever they call me. In two hours we could have covered at least two blocks," he further added.

Mitra was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014 for his alleged role in the Saradha scam. He was later granted bail in September 2016.

He was later granted bail on condition that he would furnish a bond of ₹ 2 lakh, cannot leave the state, submit his passport and cooperate with the investigation process.

TMC senior leader Partha Chatterjee had told a news conference that Mitra’s bail not only vindicated the party’s stand that none of its members were involved in the scam, but it brought a sense of relief as well.

“CBI had falsely implicated Mitra in the Saradha scam and his bail today is a testimony to that," he said adding efforts to tarnish Trinamool Congree’s image would not fructify. On the other hand, CBI’s investigating officer dealing with the case told PTI that the agency would move a higher court next week seeking cancellation of Mitra’s bail.

The Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped people to the tune of ₹2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

TMC has fielded Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati Assembly seat in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies)

