Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Senior TMC leaders summoned by CBI, ED in ponzi scam cases

Senior TMC leaders summoned by CBI, ED in ponzi scam cases

Senior TMC leaders summoned by CBI, ED in ponzi scam cases
1 min read . 09:37 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Partha Chatterjee and Madan Mitra have been summoned by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with separate ponzi scam cases
  • Mitra was earlier arrested by the CBI in a Saradha scam case and was in jail for 21 months

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders Partha Chatterjee and Madan Mitra have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively in connection with separate ponzi scam cases.

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders Partha Chatterjee and Madan Mitra have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively in connection with separate ponzi scam cases.

TMC secretary-general and state minister Partha Chatterjee was seen attending several public functions arranged by the now-defunct I-core chit fund company that has duped several investors by offering them abnormally high returns on investments. He has been asked to appear at the agency's CGO Complex office by next week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India, China hold in-depth talks to address remaining issues in eastern Ladakh

3 min read . 09:37 PM IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

2 min read . 09:15 PM IST

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST

India's palm oil imports drop 27% in Feb: SEA

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST

TMC secretary-general and state minister Partha Chatterjee was seen attending several public functions arranged by the now-defunct I-core chit fund company that has duped several investors by offering them abnormally high returns on investments. He has been asked to appear at the agency's CGO Complex office by next week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India, China hold in-depth talks to address remaining issues in eastern Ladakh

3 min read . 09:37 PM IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

2 min read . 09:15 PM IST

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST

India's palm oil imports drop 27% in Feb: SEA

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Chatterjee said that he has not received any such communication from the CBI so far. "If I am called, I will definitely go. I can be present at any public meeting by virtue of being a minister. Please remember that I left a highly lucrative job to join politics and I have no greed for money," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Mitra, former TMC Rajya Sabha members businessman Swapan Sadhan Bose and journalist Ahmed Hassan Imran - in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam. The ED has asked Imran, Bose and Mitra to depose before its officials on March 17, 18 and 19 respectively, sources said. Mitra was earlier arrested by the CBI in a Saradha scam case and was in jail for 21 months. He was released on bail in September 2016.

Like Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund companies, I- core raised money from the public by several fraudulent schemes floated by it. The CBI had taken over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scam cases on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 9, 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.