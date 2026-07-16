Senior US official lauds India's investments in America, says New Delhi has 'a lot to offer'

A senior US official has hailed the bilateral ties between India and the United States as he called New Delhi a "leader in many areas" and hailed the country's substantial investments in the US.

The comments were made by Ambassador Dan Negrea, US Representative to the UN Economic and Social Council and Alternate Representative of the United States to the Sessions of the General Assembly at a press briefing in New York organised by the New York Foreign Press Centre on 'Outcomes of the High-Level Forum on the US'.

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"India has a lot to offer. And there are many areas in which India is a leader," he said, as per a report by PTI.

Dan Negrea emphasised on bilateral ties between the two nations, saying, "Relations with India are really great... There is a lot of investment from India in the United States... India said we have excess capital.

"Yes, we are investing in growing things in India, but it is efficient for us to also invest. So (there is) very close collaboration in about all areas you can think of."

Appointment of Gor as ambassador symbolic: Negrea Negrea also highlighted that President Donald Trump appointing Sergio Gor, one of his closest associates, as the US Ambassador to India shows the significance of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

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"There is nothing more important in an Ambassador than having access to the decision-maker in the country that they represent," Negrea said.

Gor is also the US' special envoy to Central Asia, and regarding his role there, Negrea said that the 39-year-old has 'tremendous energy' and is important to the US when it comes to its engagements in the region.

On Pakistan When speaking about US aid to Pakistan and concerns about the latter harbouring terrorist organisations, Negrea said development does not happen in a place when there is lack of peace and security.

"If a country has policies that create domestic disturbance or conflicts with neighbours, there will be no investment. So this is the spirit in which we are thinking in general," he said, adding that the US' objective is not to direct government aid, but to create conditions where the private sector invests in a country.

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"If you look at countries that have done well economically over the years, there are always some key characteristics that are common to all the countries that have done well. You have the rule of law. You have predictable courts.

"Investors in those countries can put their money in according to laws that when they invest their money, they can also get their money out. And the other requirement is that there is no war. Nobody invests in a war situation," Negrea said.

With agency inputs