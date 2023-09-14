Indices at new highs on good macro data

The Sensex scaled a record high of 67771.05 on Thursday, breaching its earlier peak of 67619.17 seen in July.

NEW DELHI :The Sensex scaled a record high of 67771.05 on Thursday, breaching its earlier peak of 67619.17 seen in July as markets continued their northward journey despite volatility on F&O expiry day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty too scaled a fresh high of 20167.65 before closing at a record high of 20103.10 up 0.16%. Sensex ended the day at 67519 with slight gains of 0.08% amidst weak global cues.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd attributed gains to favourable wholesale price index (WPI) data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Overall, we expect the market to maintain its positive trend on the back of strong domestic macroeconomic data," said Khemka.

Domestic data remains favourable and is supporting markets despite weak global cues. After strong industrial production growth numbers and lower consumer price index (CPI) inflation, encouraging trend continued with the WPI inflation numbers on Thursday. WPI inflation stayed negative for fifth month, at 0.52% in August.

Indian market has been the best performing market in September, outperforming most large markets, with Sensex and Nifty gaining 4.15% and 4.37%, respectively. Gains have been led by public sector banks, though private banks and other financial companies have seen reasonable gains, too. The other indices that have contributed to gains are Nifty IT, Nifty Metals, Nifty Realty, Nifty Infra, which are up 5-6% in September. Remaining indices too gained 1.7-4.6% in September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, the gains for the markets were led by PSU banks, metals, realty, oil and gas, and auto stocks. The broader market outperformed with Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Small-cap 100 index up 1%.

The rotational buying across sectors is helping the index to inch gradually higher amid mixed global cues, said Ajit Mishra, SVP, technical research, Religare Broking Ltd.

“We are eyeing 20300 in the Nifty and expect the 19800-19950 zone to offer cushion in case of any dip. Meanwhile, participants should maintain their focus on stock selection and prefer index," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Positive news for markets was also that foreign portfolio investors who were net sellers worth ₹4,422.4 crore in September till Wednesday, were net buyers worth ₹294.69 crore in Indian markets on Thursday.

However, volatility in FPI flows will be influenced by currency and US bond yield movement. The rupee further depreciated by 6 paisa and closed at 83.04 to a dollar on Thursday. Besides, caution also prevails over market valuations, rising crude prices and global uncertainties.

“While the north-bound journey continued the uptick, (it) lacked the firepower as seen in recent sessions as valuations are becoming expensive and investors are taking a cautious route," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of research (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. Rising global crude oil prices are also making investors jittery as this could stoke inflation and force central banks worldwide to maintain the rate hike regime, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services too said that the concern over valuation and inflation trajectory due to increasing oil prices may navigate the market into a consolidation phase in the near term. “The market traded range-bound after touching a new high on Thursday as higher-than-expected US inflation and anticipation of hawkish ECB policy meetings later today impacted investor sentiment," he said.

Bouts of volatility cannot be ruled out given mixed global cues. On Friday, the markets will track US PPI (producer price index) and retail sales data which would be important for the US Fed rate decision next week, said analysts.