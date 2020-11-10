Sensex crosses 43,000 for first time as vaccine hope spurs buying frenzy

Mumbai: Investors continued to pile on stocks on renewed enthusiasm as Pfizer-led covid vaccine sparked hopes of a faster economic recovery worldwide. The Sensex today crossed the psychological level of 43,000 for the first time ever, hitting a life high of 43,118.12.

The Nifty also inched closer to 13,000-level. At 1240PM IST, the BSE Sensex was at 43,083, up 485 points or 1.1% while the Nifty was at 12,581, up 120 points or 1%.

Equities around the globe have participated in the week-long rally, initiated by the removal of uncertainty over the US Presidential elections. Investors first lapped up US stocks on hopes President-elect Joe Biden won’t be able to carry through some of his tax hike proposals in the Republican Party-led Senate.

Pfizer’s Monday announcement that its covid vaccine had shown a success of over 90% in trials lent further momentum to the stocks in the US as well as other markets.

In India, banks, financial services and realty stocks have seen healthy buying interest. Shares of Pfizer surged 19% intraday to hit record high at ₹5,875 today as investors rushed to buy stocks of the drug company.

Early trends from Bihar election results, indicating a return of the National Democratic Alliance government in the state also added to the positive market sentiment. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which leads the NDA at the centre, also seemed to be doing well in by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana.

Travel-related stocks also surged as covid vaccine hopes lifted investor sentiment amid rising cases. Gains in airlines, resorts and hotels advanced as investors assumed that a vaccine would bring economic life back to normalcy.

The surge in the 30-stock BSE Sensex was led by banks and non-banking finance stocks. IndusInd Bank was the Sensex leader with 7.4% gains, followed by Bajaj Finance that also raise over 7%. Shares of automobile and technology companies bucked the upmove, and traded in the red. Infosts, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were the worst Sensex performer, each falling by 4%-5%.

“Domestic markets continue to move northwards led by continued traction in financial stocks and strong global cues. Expectations of large fiscal stimulus from the US following Biden proving majority in presidential election fuelled global markets," said Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head - Institutional Business, Reliance Securities.

Mahajan believes improved sentiments with regards to possibility of stronger liquidity and better September quarter corporate earnings are likely to persist in the near term.

“Current valuations of market look to be quite stretched and market factors in a robust above 30% earnings growth in 2021, which will be quite challenging given the muted expectations from sharp revival in government and private capex. Hence, sustainable rally in the long-term looks to be challenging," he said.

Amid the overall cheer, there are still concerns of the rapid increase in covid cases in Delhi and a general fear that the virus may spread after the festival.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via