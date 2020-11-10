Sensex crosses 43,000 for first time as vaccine hope spurs buying frenzy

The surge in the 30-stock BSE Sensex was led by banks and non-banking finance stocks. IndusInd Bank was the Sensex leader with 7.4% gains, followed by Bajaj Finance that also raise over 7%. Shares of automobile and technology companies bucked the upmove, and traded in the red. Infosts, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were the worst Sensex performer, each falling by 4%-5%.