Sensex ends higher after swinging 800 points. Key factors to watch out for

Indian stock markets ended higher amid volatile trade, driven by gains in banking stocks as markets awaited government stimulus measures to support the coronavirus-hit economy. But losses in oil refiners' stocks curbed gains. The Sensex ended 232 points higher at 31,685 after swinging in a range of about 800 points intraday. The broader NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.71% higher at 9,270.

The Nifty bank index, which had fallen 10% over the last two sessions, ended 2.2% higher, as India's top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd gained 3.8%.

However, stocks of oil refining companies were hit by the government's decision to increase taxes and duties on petrol and diesel late Tuesday, a move that is expected to raise costs for these companies. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 1%, while Indian Oil Corp shed 2.7%.

Among other financial stocks, Bajaj Finance surged 5% while ICICI Bank rose 3%. ITC fell 6% while both TCS, HUL and Infosys declined between 1% and 2%.

Here is what analysts said about today's market action and key levels to watch out for:

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

The kind of V-shaped recovery we witnessed in the initial hour, it clearly suggest that the bulls are not giving up and have managed to defend the crucial support of 9100 convincingly. With today’s move especially in financial stocks which are amongst the culprits of late, have shown some signs of revival. And hence, we continue to remain hopeful as long as Nifty manages to hold the sacrosanct support zone of 9100-8900 on a sustainable basis. On the flipside, intraday hurdle can be seen at 9350. A sustainable move beyond this would trigger a good upmove to test the sturdy wall of 9450 - 9550."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Both benchmark Nifty and Bank Nifty gained strength ahead of the weekly expiry in the options category. While Nifty closed at 9250, the Bank Nifty closed at the highest point of the day. Auto and NBFC sectors, indicators of where the real economy is headed, attracted investors' buying interest thus resulting in a strong volume-based activity on hopes of a big announcement by the government. We can see a technical rebound in Nifty. The Nifty can stay between 9450 and 9050 on the day of weekly expiry. Sell Nifty if it bounces to 9,450. However, below the level of 9080, Nifty may fall further."

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

“Markets have witnessed some correction in the last week after a strong rally seen in April. We believe the undertone continues to remain positive and suggesting buying on dips from a trading perspective. Nifty has trend support at 8900 and interim support is seen at 9115. On the higher side we expect 9850/10000 to be tested in the next few weeks. IT stocks continue to trade with a positive bias while FMCG can be accumulated in the ongoing correction. Banking and Metals are expected to remain volatile with buying support expected at lower levels."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"We feel it’s just a breather after the recent slide and the bias would remain on the negative side till Nifty trades below 9700 zone. On the downside, we are eyeing 8900-9000 zone to be tested shortly. Traders should focus more on position management as we’re seeing erratic swings across the board."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"Markets were volatile as 9100 levels held out as a key support for the Nifty in a day of mixed gains for its constituents. Financials led the gains, in anticipation of stimulus measures while FMCG, bluechip IT stocks and OMCs disappointed. The volatility in the indices is expected to continue as investors look out for trading cues in the form of Stimulus measures by the government and global market trends".

