Sensex, Nifty claw back after losing all gains on India-China border tensions

MUMBAI: Indian equities were back in green after losing all the day’s gains earlier as tensions along the India-China border escalated. Reports of there being three casualties on the Indian side, a first in 45 years, spooked the markets, making the Sensex swing 1,068.71 points during the day after opening on a strong note. After briefly getting into red, benchmark indices recovered the losses.

At 2:45PM, the Sensex was up 281 points at 33,510 and the Nifty50 had risen by 81 points at 9,89.

Technology shares led the gainers in the Sensex. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies were up 1%-3% each. Bank shares were mixed. The HDFC twins were among the biggest gainers in the index, rising over 3% each. ICICI Bank too was up over 3% but IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank led the laggards, falling 2-4% each.

Among NSE sector indices, auto, IT and metals did well while realty and pharma were in the negative.

India volatility index (VIX) or fear index jumped 3.74% as investors grew nervous about the geo-political tension even as concerns about the macro slowdown and rapid increase in covid-19 remain.

Tensions along the Line of Actual Control border between India and China have spiked after an Indian army officer and two soldiers were killed in the Galwan area of Ladakh, the Indian army said in a statement on Tuesday.

Among Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei surged 4.88%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 2.39% while overall, the MSCI Asia excluding-Japan index gained 2.59%.

The US Federal Reserve announced Monday more measures to support the market. The Fed said it would buy individual corporate bonds, marking a broader approach to corporate bond buying. In its earlier statements, the US central bank had indicated that it eventually buy bonds on the primary market.

A spike in India-China border dispute may have an adverse impact on foreign fund flows. Around $2.8 billion foreign institutional investor (FIIs) money has come into the markets, helping keep liquidity intact while they remain largely sellers in both Indian equity and debt so far this year. So far in June, domestic institutional investors have sold shares worth Rs1,973.06, the highest in 2020. This marks a complete reversal of DII flows, from a record purchase of Rs55,595.18 crore in March





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via