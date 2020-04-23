Sensex, Nifty now up 24% from March lows after today's rally

Indian stock markets posted strong gains for the second day in a row to close at six-week highs, boosted by gains in heavyweight banking and IT stocks. Expectations of a fresh stimulus package from the government and higher global markets lifted domestic stock markets. The Sensex closed nearly 500 points higher at 31,863 while Nifty jumped 1.4% to 9,313.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd closed up 8.5% while ICICI Bank climbed nearly 5%. IT giants Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd jumped about 6% each. Both Sensex and Nifty are now up about 24% from their March 24 lows.

The rupee also today staged a sharp rebound to close 60 paise higher at 76.06 per US dollar. India's market regulator on Tuesday temporarily eased some fund-raising regulations for listed entities to give them easier and faster access to capital markets amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has greatly reduced deal activity.

Oil prices rallied today, helping boost equity markets, on fresh tensions between the US and Iran, but investors continued to fret over the uncertain economic outlook despite the coronavirus pandemic showing signs of slowing.

Here is what market analysts said on today's market action:

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Indian benchmark indices traded positive, boosted by financials and IT. Hopes of another stimulus package are giving some support to the markets. The rising cases of infections are a worry and markets are hoping that it will peak soon. The sustainability of this rally will depend on government measures to boost the economy and support the industries, once we emerge out of the lockdown."

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities

"Market rebounded today led by banking and IT heavyweights. The relaxation in fundraising for corporates by Sebi due to the pandemic also lifted the Street sentiments today".

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares

"Indian markets opened on a positive note tracking mixed to positive global markets as oil prices were seen rebounding after catastrophic decline few days back and some decline in volatility. The markets sustained its strength in the afternoon session and buying in frontline stocks in IT, Pharma and some financial stocks and also rebound in midcaps stocks. The markets overall traded positively throughout the day and ended at close to day's high."