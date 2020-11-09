Sensex, Nifty50 at record highs, investor optimism sets aside pandemic fears

Mum: Riding high on optimism and liquidity, Indian markets hit record high in Monday early trade. The Sensex touched 42,566.34 and the Nifty50 12,451.80, lifetime highs for both the benchmark indices.

At 10am IST, the Sensex was up 657 points or 1.6% at 42,550 and the Nifty50 was higher by 184 points or 1.5% at 12,444.50.

Indian markets have been on their way up since the crash in March. Unlocking of business activities in June led to significant recovery in high frequency data points leading to a robust rally of stocks. From March lows, both Sensex and Nifty have gained over 60%.

ICICI Bank was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.6%, followed by Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank, both of which rose over 2%. Reliance Industries was up 1.3% at ₹2,056. Only two stocks in the Nifty50-- Tata Consultancy Services and ITC -- were in the red.

For every stock thatfell on the NSE, almost three rose.

Rising optimism over a swift economic turnaround, heavy infusion of liquidity by leading central banks of the world to stimulate recovery and the conclusion of the US Presidential elections are all helping investor sentiment. Recent farm and labour reforms in India are also helping the sentiment.

Asian markets started strong on Monday while the dollar extended its downward trend as risk assets got a boost on expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus under US president-elect Joe Biden. The Democratic candidate’s victory at the US Presidential election was largely priced in by markets, which had been trading with the view of a Biden presidency and a Republican-controlled US Senate late last week.

Rise in covid-19 cases may threaten to derail the rally in equities. The United States saw a record number of new coronavirus infections last week, with the total number of cases nearing 10 million.

Analysts are optimistic that emerging markets, including India, will continue to attract capital flows as long as global central banks maintain ultra-loose monetary policy stance to support growth amid the covid-led disruptions. So far this year, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped nearly $6.66 billion in the Indian stock market.

