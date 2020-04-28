Sensex now up 25% from March lows. Key triggers that moved markets today

Powered by strong gains in financial stocks, Indian markets posted strong gains for the second day in row. The Sensex today ended 371 points higher at 32,114 and it is now up 25% from March 24 lows of 25,638. Firm global markets and expectations of more stimulus from the government helped lift domestic equities. The broader Nifty ended 1% higher at 9,380. The banking index Nifty Bank rose nearly 3% today to 20,671.

Among financials, IndusInd Bank surged 17%, Bajaj Finance 9%, HDFC 8% while Axis Bank and ICICI Bank rose 7% and 4% respectively. Some profit-taking was seen in pharma and select FMCG stocks.

Europe markets were mostly higher after a mixed session in Asia as governments inch toward letting businesses reopen and central banks step in with still more support for ailing economies.

Here is what market analysts said on today's market action:

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Index closed a day at 9381 with gains 1 percent and formed a dragon fly kind of doji on daily chart which hints uncertainty in the markets. Index has formed stiff resistance near 9,400 zone if index managed to hold above 9400 then we may see some more gains towards overall hurdle zone 9500 mark and on the downside index has good support near 9270-9200 zone. Nifty Bank closed a day at 20671 with gains of nearly 3 percent and formed bullish candle on daily chart. Support for Nifty Bank is coming near 20,500-20,300 zone and resistance is coming near 20,900-21,150 zone".

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"Benchmark indices ended positive tracking global markets, led by financials. Hopes of a fiscal stimulus have given support to the markets. Stock-specific news reactions are happening based on the results and management commentary. The sustainability of this rally depends on the easing of lockdown measures and the measures to get businesses back on track."

Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research - Equity, Indiabulls Securities Ltd.

"Nifty is hinting towards a short term breakout which if materializes is likely to take Nifty higher by around 200 points, however one should not miss the bigger picture as overall we are in a bear market rally. From a broader perspective, we remain contrarian bearish on the index and believe next bigger move is on the downside, and index is likely to retest 7,500-7,700 on the downside over a period. 9,150 is the near term support on the downside and a breach below the mentioned levels will trigger sharp fall on the downside."

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities

"Market today on the back of a ferocious afternoon move by financials. HDFC Ltd and Bajaj Finance led the charge which was well supported by Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank. De-leveraging exercise from RIL through a planned rights issue also helped markets hold on to its gains".

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"After a strong beginning, the Indian markets witnessed choppiness in Tuesday’s trade despite firm global cues. However, banks and financial stocks lent support to the market for the second consecutive day and Nifty closed higher by 1.1% at 9,381 levels. The broader markets – small and mid-cap too ended with decent gains. "

"The recent buoyancy in banking is certainly an encouraging sign but we feel others should also pitch in for a sustainable surge in the benchmark. In the coming sessions, we expect that earnings announcements particularly from Nifty pack (HUL, Tech Mahindra) and F&O expiry will continue to lead stock-specific swings this week. We reiterate our view focusing on stock-selection and trade management amid the prevailing uncertainty."





