Sensex plunges over 1,000 points. Key factors that triggered today's crash

Indian stock markets fell over 3% today as a historic overnight plunge in US crude oil to below zero hit global risk sentiment. The Sensex ended 1011 points lower at 30,636 - its biggest fall in three weeks - while Nifty settled 3% lower at 8,981. US oil futures had plunged below zero for the first time in the previous session, on concerns that the sector will run out of storage for a glut caused by the coronavirus lockdown. The rupee also fell to 76.83 against the US dollar.

India, one of the world's top importers of oil, tends to benefit from lower oil prices, but investors were spooked as Monday's crash reflected the extent of the damage the coronavirus had on the global economy, analysts said.

“Coronavirus-related restrictions have dampened demand while stable production has led to build-up in stocks. Oversupplied market and lack of demand caused market players to dump oil in futures market as we are seeing a selloff in prices. So until the virus threat is on demand for oil will be extremely low as people avoid travel and oil usage is low. The selling might continue until the supply glut remains and demand doesn’t pick up," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Financials were the worst hit in today's selloff. The Nifty Bank Index dropped 5.4% with Axis Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd sliding 7.7%-12.2%. Auto stocks also took a beating, with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd dropping 6.2% and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd falling 6.7%.

Infosys Ltd closed down 3.1% after the country's No. 2 software exporter suspended its revenue guidance for full-year 2021.

Here is what analysts say on today's market action

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

‘’The market sentiment deteriorated following an exceptional fall in WTI prices with both Nifty and Sensex remaining depressed for the entire day. For the last seven days, Nifty has not closed below the level of 8900, and while the market sentiment was gloomy, the index came off lows in last half an hour of trade. Nifty has established the trading range between 8900 and 9100. To continue the current momentum of higher top and higher bottom, Nifty needs to hold the level of 8800. A break of 8900 would result in a quick decline for Nifty up to 8800.’’

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"After the US crude oil crash, Indian markets, in sync with global markets traded negatively, as the extent of the impact of lockdowns and the global slowdown is becoming evident. Corporate earnings have also been impacted by the pandemic related shutdowns. Post earnings management guidance has also not given clear indication about the recovery path. Earnings results will be in focus for the future course of the company business."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"The Indian markets opened gap down tracking weak global cues and remained under pressure throughout the session. The weak oil demand, due to pandemic and lockdown in countries continues to drag oil prices in negative territory which is impacting the global sentiments. The Nifty index slipped below the 9000 mark and settled with a cut of nearly 3%. The broader markets fell in line with the benchmark. On the sector front, except for Healthcare and Telecom, all the other indices witnessed selling pressure with Auto, Banks and Metals being the top losers in range of 5-5.5%

We were maintaining our cautious stance despite the recent rebound, citing the domestic challenges and volatility on the global front. And, we iterate that view in the absence of any positive trigger and suggest continuing with hedged positions. Until now, the earnings season has failed to cheer investor’s mood (except for HDFC bank which posted decent numbers). Further, the skeptical stance by the management of those companies is adding to the investors’ worries. On the global front, fluctuation in crude oil prices and currency would be on the radar."







