Indian markets today joined the global selloff as investors were nervous ahead of US inflation data, due later in the day. The Sensex finished over 1,000 points lower at 54,303 while Nifty barely managed to hold 16,200 levels as it ended 1.7% lower. The rupee also hit a record low of 77.87 today against the US dollar. Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia today ahead of the release of key U.S. consumer inflation data, while U.S. futures were little changed.

Here are 10 things to know about Sensex selloff today:

1) Among the Sensex shares, RIL, Wipro, HDFC, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance were down between 3% and 4%.

2) The benchmark US bond yield held above 3%, boosting the US dollar and putting pressure on emerging market currencies. “Strengthening of the US 10-year bond yield to 3.05 % can be interpreted as the market discounting worse-than- expected inflation data in the US. If inflation data turns out to be worse-than-expected, equity markets will turn bearish. If it doesn't, markets will stage a rebound next week," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

3) "Meanwhile, rupee depreciation is becoming a tailwind for the IT industry. Since banks have hiked lending rates immediately after the repo rate hike, they are likely to post good results in the coming quarters. Calibrated buying on dips in high quality banking and IT stocks can fetch good returns to investors in the medium- term," he added.

4) The ECB said on Thursday it would deliver its first interest rate rise since 2011 next month, followed by a potentially larger move in September.

5) “Nifty June series sentiment remains weak. Sell on rise advisable for the near term. Only a strong matured reversal will change the monthly outlook. Selective stocks are available at medium term value levels while broadly risk reward remains skewed. Liquidity remains the main reason behind the current corrective phase," said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

6) On rupee fall, Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “Rupee hit its fresh all time low but in the last few sessions has been very resilient and is consolidating in a narrow range despite volatility in domestic and global equities and strength in the dollar against other currencies."

7) “On the domestic front, RBI has been very actively intervening and curtailing the volatility for the rupee. Global crude oil prices have been rallying thereby putting pressure on inflation and leading to higher trade deficit. Dollar is getting support at lower levels ahead of US inflation number that will be released today and FOMC policy statement that is scheduled next week," he added.

8) Analysts expect the Fed could continue to raise rates and maintain its hawkish stance. "We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade with a positive bias and is gradually headed towards 78.50 levels. On the downside 77.20 will continue to act as an important support in the short term," Mr Somaiya said.

9) The focus turns towards today's US CPI data as recently energy prices in the US have been again on a bullish ride.

10) “In nutshell, higher than expected US inflation could again send US yields higher, equities lower and the US dollar higher against the DM and EM currencies. Against this backdrop, RBI's approach could suppress the aggressive volatility and rates," CR Forex Advisors said in a note.

(With Agency Inputs)