Why Sensex fell over 1,000 points today

Indian markets today joined the global selloff as investors were nervous ahead of US inflation data, due later in the day. The Sensex finished over 1,000 points lower at 54,303 while Nifty barely managed to hold 16,200 levels as it ended 1.7% lower. The rupee also hit a record low of 77.87 today against the US dollar. Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia today ahead of the release of key U.S. consumer inflation data, while U.S. futures were little changed.

