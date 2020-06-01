Sensex up 703 points, reaches 33,127 at 09:18; Nifty rises +2.26% - 01 Jun 2020

Sensex up 703 points, reaches 33,127 at 09:18; Nifty rises +2.26% - 01 Jun 20201 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Banking, Metal, and Finance stocks led the gains today, while some selling was seen in S&P BSE Telecom stocks.
Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 703 points (2.2%) higher at 09:18, while the broader Nifty 50 index was +2.26% higher. During the session, the Sensex traded in a range of 256 points, hitting 33133 at day's high and 32877 at day's low.
Among the Sensex stocks, Axis Bank rose 5.3% to be the top performer. Other major gainers included Tata Steel(+4.8%), Indusind Bank(+4.5%), Bajaj Finance(+4.2%), and State Bank of India(+4.1%). Meanwhile Bharti Airtel was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, rising 0.2%.
Among the indices, the BSE BANKEX index rose +3.75% and BSE METAL index rose +3.68%. In comparison, the BSE Telecom index rose +0.32% and BSE Healthcare index rose +0.48%.
In the broader markets, the BSE LargeCap index was up 2.37%, the MidCap index was up 1.84%, while the SmallCap index was up 2.05%. Globally, the Nikkei 225 was up +1.18%, the Hang Seng was up +3.33%, and Brent Crude was up 0.21%.
