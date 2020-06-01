Sensex up 879 points, closes at 33,304; Nifty rises +2.57% - 01 Jun 2020

Sensex up 879 points, closes at 33,304; Nifty rises +2.57% - 01 Jun 20201 min read . 05:44 PM IST
Consumer Durables, Metal, and Finance stocks led the gains today, while some selling was seen in S&P BSE Healthcare stocks.
Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 879 points (2.7%) higher at closing, while the broader Nifty 50 index was +2.57% higher. During the session, the Sensex traded in a range of 797 points, hitting 33674 at day's high and 32877 at day's low.
Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance rose 10.6% to be the top performer. Other major gainers included Titan Company(+7.6%), Tata Steel(+6.7%), State Bank of India(+6.1%), and Mahindra and Mahindra(+5.7%). Meanwhile Sun Pharma was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking -2.2%. It was followed by Nestle India(-2.1%), UltraTech Cement(-2.1%), Hero Motors(-1.4%), and Larsen & Toubro(-0.4%).
Among the indices, the BSE CONSUMER DURABLES index rose +6.56% and BSE METAL index rose +3.92%. In comparison, the BSE Healthcare index rose +0.41% and BSE Telecom index rose +0.8%.
In the broader markets, the BSE LargeCap index was up 2.42%, the MidCap index was up 2.65%, while the SmallCap index was up 3.03%. Globally, the Nikkei 225 was up +0.84%, the Hang Seng was up +3.36%, and Brent Crude was up 0.26%.
