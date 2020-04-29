Indian markets rose to a more than six-week closing high today, driven by an HDFC-led rally in financials on signs of lockdowns easing in Europe and the United States. The NSE Nifty 50 index 1.84% higher at 9,553.35, its third gain in a row while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 1.89% or 605 points at 32,720.16. In three days, the Sensex is up about 1,400 points and from its March 24 lows of 25,638, the Sensex is now up about 28%.

Non-banking lender HDFC closed up 7.05% and was the biggest boost to the indexes, while HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 4.91%.

Consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever slipped 2.54% on reports that GlaxoSmithKline Plc was preparing to start the sale of its $3.7 billion stake in the company, while Axis Bank fell 3.59% after reporting a surprise loss on provisions related to COVID-19.

The rupee also closed at near one-month high against the US dollar. The broader markets also finished strong with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising about 1% each.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

“Market continues to remain in medium term uptrend. Nifty is expected to test 9900-10000 levels in the next few weeks. Broader participation is increasing which is a positive sign and reinforces the positivity. On the down side trend support is seen only at 8900. We expect the broader markets to remain positive over the next few weeks. Traders can consider buying on dips; Banking and Metals expected to provide further momentum while Pharma and FMCG expected to witness profit booking."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Nifty closed above the 9500 mark and almost all sectoral indices traded positive, except for the defensives, FMCG and Pharma. Expectations of lockdown measures easing and company specific news about restarting operations, gave support to the markets. The volatile crude oil prices were also up because of a lesser than forecasted increase in US oil inventories. Tomorrow we have the results of index heavyweights Reliance and HUL."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"The Indian markets continued their momentum for the third consecutive session and ended with strong gains tracking encouraging global cues. The Nifty index ended higher by 1.8% at 9,553 and the rally was broad-based with strong participation from Banking, Metals as well as IT stocks. On the contrary, defensive like FMCG witnessed profit-taking ahead of HUL results. The broader market indices despite ending with decent gains underperformed the benchmark for the second straight day.

"The last few sessions have witnessed increasing participation from banking as well as laggards like Metals which indicates that the focus is shifting on stocks which would be impacted by regulatory and policy decisions as well as global factors. With no major event on the local front, we feel global cues viz. US Fed meet and European Central bank meet will dictate the market trend as more measures are expected to combat the virus impact. On the domestic front, scheduled derivatives expiry and earnings announcements would keep the volatility high."

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares

“ Traders also took encouragement with reports of finance minister's likely announcement of larger stimulus package for the economy hit by a nationwide lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic which also led to some short covering in heavily negative sectors like financials ahead of monthly expiry tomorrow."

Ruchit Jain, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel Broking

“Nifty surpassed the 9400 hurdle today at opening which was then followed by a broad participation to lead the index well above 9,500. The momentum clearly seems to be in favor of bulls as of now as the recent under performer banking index too have witnessed buying interest in last couple of sessions. The immediate target zone of the ongoing move is seen around 9600-9700 while the support base has now shifted higher to around 9250-9300. Traders are advised to trade with the momentum and ride the short term trend until any reversal signs are seen."

